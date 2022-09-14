Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $23.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the quarter. Ichor comprises 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.28% of Ichor worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1,341.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,894 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $4,807,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ichor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,959. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $815.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

