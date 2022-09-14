Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $142,930,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZD stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 2,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

