Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 20,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.74% of AngioDynamics worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 420,822 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $6,802,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,557. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

