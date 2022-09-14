Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 20,700 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 212,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -184.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

