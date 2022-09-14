Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 21,100 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. MaxLinear accounts for approximately 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $51,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

