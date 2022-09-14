Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.0% annually over the last three years.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Park Aerospace by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

