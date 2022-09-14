Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.48

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $16.49. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 15,830 shares changing hands.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,670.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,308 shares of company stock worth $1,003,032 over the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 221,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

