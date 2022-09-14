Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after buying an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $270.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.