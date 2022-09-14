Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $943.92 million and $9.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001327 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018680 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
