Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.71. Paya shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Paya Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.10 million, a PE ratio of 217.07 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paya by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

