Paycoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $80.86 Million (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Paycoin has a total market cap of $80.86 million and $401,057.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Paycoin

Paycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

