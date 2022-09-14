PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in PCM Fund by 40.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the first quarter worth $233,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. PCM Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.78.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

PCM Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.