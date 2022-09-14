Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,286. The stock has a market cap of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

