PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,958,000.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PEPLU remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

