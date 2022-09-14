PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 77,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $168.62. 58,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,277. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

