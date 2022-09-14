PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

