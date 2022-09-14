Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.72

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 33694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,620.29.

Persimmon Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

