PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
