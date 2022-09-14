PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 25.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

