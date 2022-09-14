PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.44

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $21.69. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 232,184 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.48.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

