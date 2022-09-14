PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.44

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $21.69. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 232,184 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.48.
In other PGT Innovations news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
