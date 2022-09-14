Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.0962 on Exchanges

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $39.36 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 225.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020990 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

