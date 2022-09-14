Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Pharvaris Trading Down 2.6 %
Pharvaris stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.19. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on PHVS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.