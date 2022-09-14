Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.6 %

Pharvaris stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.19. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PHVS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

About Pharvaris

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharvaris stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

