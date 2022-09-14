Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Earthstone Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,087,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 132.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.