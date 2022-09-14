Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 7,295 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,819,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

