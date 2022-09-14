Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

