Phocas Financial Corp. Has $921,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,267,572. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

