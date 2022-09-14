Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

