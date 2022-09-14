Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,139 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.28% of Cohu worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 615,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of Cohu stock remained flat at $27.10 during trading on Wednesday. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,775. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

