Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,874,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 3,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,488. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

