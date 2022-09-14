Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of Primerica worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Primerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.90. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.