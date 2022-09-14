Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $711,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 161.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PHD stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

