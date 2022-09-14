Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.96

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 78634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 117.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Plains GP by 32.0% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 21,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Plains GP by 28.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $793,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

