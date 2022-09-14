Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.38

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.94 ($0.14). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 11.58 ($0.14), with a volume of 624,144 shares changing hands.

Plant Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.93. The firm has a market cap of £32.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

Insider Activity at Plant Health Care

In other news, insider Jeffrey Tweedy purchased 50,000 shares of Plant Health Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.