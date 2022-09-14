Plasma Finance (PPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $578.00

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $706,937.56 and approximately $578.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 225.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

