Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Plastic2Oil Price Performance
PTOI stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,455. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plastic2Oil (PTOI)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.