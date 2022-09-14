Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Plastic2Oil Price Performance

PTOI stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,455. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Plastic2Oil alerts:

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.