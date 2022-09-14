Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Reduced by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,838. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

