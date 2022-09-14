PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

