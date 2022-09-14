Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 26,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 194,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
