PoolTogether Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PoolTogether has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $32,779.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PoolTogether alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.

About PoolTogether

PoolTogether was first traded on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PoolTogether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PoolTogether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.