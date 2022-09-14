Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 163.5% in August

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 1,431,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,335. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

