PPHE Hotel Group Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,395 ($16.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

