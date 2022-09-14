PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

PSK opened at C$18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,980,992.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.98.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

