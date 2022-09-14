Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 1,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

