Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.43. 5,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.