Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

PLX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.78.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

