Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 177,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
About Psykey
