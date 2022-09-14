Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 177,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

