Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.4 %

PEG stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. 2,805,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,203. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

