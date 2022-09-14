Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 45.3% in August

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 44,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,401. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.5066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Publicis Groupe

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

