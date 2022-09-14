Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as low as $9.71. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 10,867 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.