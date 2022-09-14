Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of PGR opened at $126.71 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

