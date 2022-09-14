Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Primerica in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s FY2023 earnings at $13.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

PRI stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.90. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

